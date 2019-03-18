



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you can get through the early part of the week, weather wise, your reward will come in the second half and into the weekend.

A lot of dry time is expected over the next week with the best chance for rain coming on Thursday morning.

Happy Monday! This week is looking fairly slow when it comes to active weather in W. Pennsylvania. Check out the nice warm-up coming our way in this morning’s videocast. #upwithKDKA #KDKAwx pic.twitter.com/rfaOMvLvIK — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) March 18, 2019

The Pittsburgh area isn’t expecting a lot of rain on Thursday, with maybe a fifth of an inch falling during the morning hours. This should all be rain for Western Pennsylvania, but that may change if temperatures are slightly cooler than forecast. At this point, it would take a notable change of around 3-4 degrees before we start having snow chance concerns.

Besides that, the week is looking pleasant with cooler temperatures around through Tuesday. it will be warmer, slightly above the average, around for the back half of the work week.

The weekend is where there will be a noticeable change, with temperatures in the 60s and maybe even the 70s on Sunday.

Monday: Low chance for light snow for morning; High: 41

Tuesday: Slightly warmer, dry; High: 46

Wednesday: Slightly warmer with the ‘day’ being dry. Late day rain chance; High: 56

Thursday: Early morning light rain; High: 49

Friday: Dry and slightly above the seasonal average; High: 50

