



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Plans to renovate Ross Park Mall are moving forward.

Township commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to approve the project.

The owner of the mall wants to turn the old Sears store into a three-story building with a small shopping area, movie theater and fitness center.

A vote was tabled last month because of concerns about sidewalks and access to public transit.

“We were extremely pleased with the board’s recommendation for approval. This is the next step in beginning this exciting development,” Scott Richard, vice president of development, said.

The project is still in the planning phase. There is no timetable yet for when it will be complete.