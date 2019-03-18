BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
(KDKA) — How about celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland?

The Slippery Rock University Marching Band performed in the St. Patrick’s Day festival in Ireland this weekend and was named the best adult band and best overall band.

Photo courtesy of Slippery Rock University.

There were groups from Ireland, Germany and eight U.S. States.

On Monday, the band will try for an encore in the Limerick International Bank Championship in Limerick, Ireland.

That event will feature more than 1,300 musicians from Ireland, Europe and the United States.

