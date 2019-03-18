



BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A school district that has been at the center of teacher’s strikes and high-profile threats is looking for a change.

The South Butler County School District is exploring a name change.

The superintendent brought up the possible name change during a school board meeting last weekend.

Superintendent David Foley says most people identify the school district as “Knoch,” which is the name of the high school.

Foley says the district is trying to change its culture and move forward after some challenges it has faced.

He went on to say the district is doing a lot of great things, and it has excellent teachers and a school board that cares about its programs and students.

The district is waiting to hear back from the Pennsylvania Department of Education before it can formally move forward with the name change.