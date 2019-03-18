BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Knoch High school, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, South Butler County School District


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A school district that has been at the center of teacher’s strikes and high-profile threats is looking for a change.

The South Butler County School District is exploring a name change.

The superintendent brought up the possible name change during a school board meeting last weekend.

Superintendent David Foley says most people identify the school district as “Knoch,” which is the name of the high school.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Foley says the district is trying to change its culture and move forward after some challenges it has faced.

He went on to say the district is doing a lot of great things, and it has excellent teachers and a school board that cares about its programs and students.

The district is waiting to hear back from the Pennsylvania Department of Education before it can formally move forward with the name change.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s