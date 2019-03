FRAZIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The trial begins Monday for a woman accused of shooting and killing her husband.

Officials say Teresa Drum was fighting with her husband over burned food and who took the last beer.

Police say she shot her husband, Dennis, in the head inside their Frazier Township home two years ago.

The couple’s two children were also home at the time, but were not hurt.

