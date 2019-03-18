BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
Funds Will Support Survivors, Victims’ Families
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the tragic attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, The Tree of Life Synagogue launched a relief fund on GoFundMe to try to help Muslim communities heal.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“To the families going through the most difficult moments in your lives: the Jewish community of Pittsburgh is with you. Our hearts are with you. We hold you in our prayers,” reads the GoFundMe page.

After the October 2018 Tree of Life synagogue attack where 11 members of the congregation lost their lives, donations poured in.

Tree of Life is now attempting to return the favor. It will work with GoFundMe to ensure that all funds are transferred to an organization authorized to provide support to the Christchurch families and community. All funds are being safely held by the Direct Impact Fund in the meantime.

