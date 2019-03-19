



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Roads around the Allegheny County Courthouse will be restricted this week during the criminal homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld.

The closures are not expected to disrupt morning rush hours, but could affect traffic at other times of the day.

City officials have set up a perimeter around the courthouse.

Those restrictions include sections of Grant Street, Forbes and Fifth Avenues and Ross Street.

NOW: There is a large police presence outside the Allegheny Co. courthouse as the Michael Rosfeld trial begins. Members of One Hood Media hold a large painting of Antwon Rose. Rosfeld faces a homicide charge in the death of #AntwonRose. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/0ELclnLRqA — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) March 19, 2019

Anyone driving in that area this week is being urged to allow for extra time due to possible back-ups on the detour route. That route goes from Grant Street to Fourth Avenue, then to Ross Street and Fifth and Sixth Avenues, bringing driver out near the U.S. Steel Tower.

The Port Authority says more than 20 bus routes will also be affected by the closures.

The buses will be detoured from portions of Grant and Ross Streets and Fifth and Forbes Avenues from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Riders going to and from downtown should plan for delays.