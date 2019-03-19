TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Begins With Opening Statements
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Courthouse, Antwon Rose, Celina Pompeani, Local TV, Michael Rosfeld, Pittsburgh News, Traffic


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Roads around the Allegheny County Courthouse will be restricted this week during the criminal homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld.

The closures are not expected to disrupt morning rush hours, but could affect traffic at other times of the day.

(Photo Credit: Lisa Washington/KDKA)

City officials have set up a perimeter around the courthouse.

Those restrictions include sections of Grant Street, Forbes and Fifth Avenues and Ross Street.

Anyone driving in that area this week is being urged to allow for extra time due to possible back-ups on the detour route. That route goes from Grant Street to Fourth Avenue, then to Ross Street and Fifth and Sixth Avenues, bringing driver out near the U.S. Steel Tower.

(Image Provided by the City of Pittsburgh)

You can also click here to see the map.

The Port Authority says more than 20 bus routes will also be affected by the closures.

The buses will be detoured from portions of Grant and Ross Streets and Fifth and Forbes Avenues from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Riders going to and from downtown should plan for delays.

