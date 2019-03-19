



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Columbus, Ohio, say they are “devoting many resources” as the search continues for a 4-year-old girl who has ties to Pittsburgh.

According to police, 4-year-old Brianna Jefferson was last seen Sunday in the area of Hampton Road and East Broad Street in the east side of Columbus.

MISSING 4YO GIRL: Please call Columbus Police with information on Briana Jefferson’s whereabouts: 614-645-4545. pic.twitter.com/lvsUmaIaGL — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 18, 2019

Jefferson has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 3-feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hoodie, red jacket, white pants and black shoes.

Police call Jefferson a “high-risk missing child.”

Columbus Police said Tuesday morning that Jefferson’s mother “has been less than cooperative with police.” They say they are trying to work with her, but she did not report her daughter as missing right away.

“She’s been uncooperative so we decided to take this case to the community in hopes they can help find the little girl,” Columbus Police said in a tweet.

**2nd UPDATE 3/19/19 10am: Detectives with our Missing Persons Unit are trying to establish a timeline for this missing child. The mother has been less than cooperative with police. We are devoting many resources trying to locate this little girl as soon as possible and safe. https://t.co/xiIdBi3i9C — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 19, 2019

We were trying to work with the mother. She didn’t report this right away. She’s been uncooperative so we decided to take this case to the community in hopes they can help find the little girl. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 19, 2019

According to police, Jefferson has family ties in Pittsburgh and recently moved to Columbus.

Anyone who sees Jefferson or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4545.