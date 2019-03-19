TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Begins With Opening Statements
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with a meatless recipe perfect for the Lenten season.

Roasted Pepper and Crab Dip
(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Serves: 8-10
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 5-10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 lb crab meat
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ½ cup crème frâiche
  • 6 tbsp parsley, chopped
  • 4 tbsp chives, chopped
  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • ½ lb Manchego cheese, grated
  • 16 oz roasted red peppers, chopped

Directions:

Combine the crab, mayonnaise, crème frâiche, parsley, chives, mustard, lemon juice, peppers and ¾ of the cheese. Place in a 9×13 baking pan. Top with the remaining cheese. Place under a preheated broiler and cook until cheese is melted and golden brown.

