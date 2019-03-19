



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing teenager last seen getting onto a bus in Downtown Pittsburgh.

According to police, 14-year-old D’Ayza Hayes was last spotted around 4:30 p.m. Monday getting onto a bus.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police detectives seek the public’s help locating a missing teen. D’Ayza Hayes, 14, was last seen getting on a bus Downtown around 4:30 p.m. on 3/18. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at (412) 323-7141. pic.twitter.com/0Wf25X8l9X — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) March 19, 2019

Police are asking anyone who has seen Hayes to call the Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.

