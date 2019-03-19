TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Begins With Opening Statements
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing teenager last seen getting onto a bus in Downtown Pittsburgh.

According to police, 14-year-old D’Ayza Hayes was last spotted around 4:30 p.m. Monday getting onto a bus.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Hayes to call the Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.

