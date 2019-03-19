TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Wraps Up For Day
By Kym Gable
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Four vehicles were involved in a violent crash on the Parkway West that left one person dead, two others hospitalized and another in custody on Tuesday.

Police confirmed a female passenger in the suspect’s car died at the hospital. Two others in the car, a White Honda Accord, were also transported to the hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Photo Credit: KDKA

A man is in custody and awaiting charges after taking off on foot following the crash.

The crash, which occurred on the inbound side of the road near the Carnegie exit around 2:30 p.m., caused the inbound lanes of the Parkway West to be closed for about four hours.

