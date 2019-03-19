TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Begins With Opening Statements
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black lung, Coal Mining

COEBURN, Va. (AP) – Inaction by Congress and the Trump administration is threatening a fund that supports coal miners suffering from black lung disease.

The Associated Press has learned that lawmakers let an automatic tax rate cut on coal take effect in January.

Federal budget officials say that has cut the flow of money so sharply into the fund that it might not have enough to cover the cost of doctors visits and medicines for about 25,000 retired coal miners starting next year.

The cuts to the fund could save coal operators hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

President Donald Trump vowed to save the coal industry during the 2016 campaign and has repeatedly praised miners.

The shrinking of the fund comes amid a surge in black lung disease among Appalachian coal miners.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s