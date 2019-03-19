TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Begins With Opening Statements
Filed Under:Lisa Harrington, Local TV, New Kensington, Officer Brian Shaw, Rahmael Sal Holt, Westmoreland County


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman charged with helping a man elude police after the shooting of a New Kensington police officer.

Lisa Harrington was due in court on Monday, but didn’t show up.

She’s accused of helping Rahmael Sal Holt avoid arrest after the shooting death of Officer Brian Shaw.

Harrington has been free on $75,000 bond since December of 2017.

She is Holt’s cousin.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s