



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman charged with helping a man elude police after the shooting of a New Kensington police officer.

Lisa Harrington was due in court on Monday, but didn’t show up.

She’s accused of helping Rahmael Sal Holt avoid arrest after the shooting death of Officer Brian Shaw.

Harrington has been free on $75,000 bond since December of 2017.

She is Holt’s cousin.

