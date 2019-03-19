



FIRST WITNESS ON STAND (Tuesday, March 19 at 11:25 a.m.)

The first witness to take the stand is a deputy medical examiner from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was called to explain where the bullets his Rose. There were audible gasps and some in the courtroom cried as the prosecution showed graphic pictures of Rose’s gunshot wounds to the face, back and arm.

TRIAL MOVING AHEAD (Tuesday, March 19 at 10:22 a.m.)

Rosfeld’s attorney told the court the shooting happened right outside of a senior living facility. He said Rose and the other young man he was with “could have gone into there and taken someone hostage” and “turned it into a SWAT situation.” He said Rosfeld was just “protecting the community.”

OPENING STATEMENTS CONCLUDE (Tuesday, March 19 at 10:22 a.m.)

Opening statements ended at 10:22 a.m. They lasted for about 45 minutes before the lawyers wrapped up to move on to testimony.

During their turn in front of the court, the defense said police officers like Rosfeld keep the public safe. Defense attorney Patrick Thomassey said Rosfeld didn’t wake up that morning wanting to kill anyone. Instead, he left his wife and went off to work.

Rosfeld’s defense attorney also called the place [Braddock] where the drive-by shooting happened prior to Rose’s death a “valley full of crime.” And said, “This is the type of place Rosfeld has to patrol all the time.”

The prosecutor’s opening statement centered around this statement: “Just remember all that really matters is what Michael Rosefeld knew when he pulled the trigger,” alluding to the fact he didn’t know any specifics about the weapons in the car, what really happened in the drive-by and he didn’t really know who the men were inside the car.

“What was on the line for Michael Rosfeld when he pulled the trigger?” the prosecutor asked.

People were visibly upset and sighing in the courtroom after prosecutor Dan Fitzsimmons gave his opening statement. They didn’t think he had enough passion.

The defense told the court, “They can’t find an expert to say what he did was wrong – because he’s not.” While the prosecution emphasized that Rose was running from the scene when he was shot and died within minutes.

Defense attorney quotes

-“All he did was what a trained officer is supposed to do.”

-“You as a police officer have to make a split second decision.”

The first witness then took the stand. A deputy medical examiner from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office explained where the bullets hit Rose.

OPENING STATEMENTS (Tuesday, March 19 at 9:20 a.m.)

The trial of ex-officer Rosfeld is now underway. Opening statements began just after 9 a.m.

ANTWON ROSE’S FAMILY ARRIVES AT COURTHOUSE (Tuesday, March 19 at 8:30 a.m.)

Rose’s family, including his mother Michelle Kenney. arrives at the Allegheny County Courthouse ahead of opening statements.

Prosecutor Dan Fitzsimmons and defense attorney Patrick Thomassey entered the building shortly before 8 a.m.

TRIAL SET TO BEGIN (Tuesday, March 19 at 7 a.m.)

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – A white Pennsylvania police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black teenager last year is headed to trial in a case that could put him behind bars for life.

Lawyers for 30-year-old former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld are expected to argue that the June shooting of Antwon Rose II was justified.

The trial starts this morning and is expected to last about a week.

Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide for shooting 17-year-old Rose in the face, elbow and back.

The jury, picked in Dauphin County last week, will hear opening statements this morning.

The fact that Rosfeld shot Rose is not in dispute; a jury must decide if it was justified. Trial lawyer Bill Difenderfer says the prosecution can make a very strong case on the basis of video alone. Cell phone video shows Rosfeld shooting Rose three times in the back.

“You’re going to have jurors just with common sense going, you know, why did you have to — you don’t see any weapons, you didn’t see anything. The kid was running away. You weren’t in any danger, officer. You know what I mean?” Difenderfer said.

Authorities have said Rose had an empty ammunition clip in his pants when he was killed but not a weapon.

Police say Rosfeld made conflicting statements, including that he saw something in Rose’s hand that Rosfeld thought was a gun.

Defense attorney Patrick Thomassey will argue that although Rose did not have a gun on him when he was shot, Rosfeld had reason to believe he was armed and dangerous. The defense will be hammering video taken moments before the fatal traffic stop of a drive-by shooting in which Rose was a passenger. Rose did not do the shooting, but Thomassey will argue he was a willing participant in an attempted murder.

“That’s a specific intent to kill,” Difenderfer said, “so if Mr. Thomassey can show that, it’s compelling, very compelling.”

Monday, Judge Alexander Bicket indicated he will allow all evidence related to the drive-by shooting but not evidence five hours before when Thomassey maintains that Rose was involved in an armed robbery.

The judge says he’ll decide later under which statutes he will instruct the jury. Thomassey wants to restrict their consideration to first-degree murder, which would require pre-meditation, though it’s more likely the jury will decide on third-degree charges, which would mean the officer acted with recklessness and malice.

The jury is being sequestered in a downtown hotel. Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and the judge has told them they’ll be working long days for a week or more.

