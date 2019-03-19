



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/KDKA) — Florida prosecutors have offered a plea deal to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other men charged with paying for illicit sex at a massage parlor.

The Palm Beach State Attorney confirmed Tuesday it has offered Kraft and 24 other men charged with soliciting prostitution the standard diversion program offered to first-time offenders.

Spokesman Mike Edmondon said the men must concede they would be found guilty, perform 100 hours community service, attend a class on the dangers of prostitution and pay $5,000 per count. Kraft was charged with two counts last month in Jupiter, Florida.

In return, the charges of misdemeanor soliciting prostitution would be dropped. Edmondson said none have accepted so far.

Pittsburgh business owner Mark Bope, 64, was also among those other men charged in the same prostitution sting.

Bope was charged with soliciting someone to commit prostitution in Palm Beach County.

He owns Architectural Clay Products on the North Side.

KDKA sources also say Bope is an active member of the Oakmont Country Club.

Kraft’s attorney Jack Goldberger did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

If convicted of both charges, Kraft could face one year in jail, a $5,000 fine and a required human trafficking course.

