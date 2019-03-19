



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a woman who defecated herself inside a store, and then spread it over 500 feet of carpet.

Lehigh Valley Live reports the incident happened Sunday at stores in Upper Milford Township – Lehigh County, which include the Zionsville Antique Mall and a pizzeria.

Troopers at that Fogelsville barracks say the woman defecated herself, then walked around the store, causing damage to about 500 feet of carpet.

She is described as 6 feet tall with gray shoulder length hair, a blue jacket, and a pink purse.

State troopers say she then left in a red Honda Accord.

They’re asking anyone with information to call state police at the Fogelsville barracks at 610-395-1438.

