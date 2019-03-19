



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The attorneys for the suspected gunman in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting were back in federal court Tuesday afternoon for a status hearing.

The hearing for 46-year-old Robert Bowers was very short.

Both the defense and prosecution asked the judge for more time to review evidence that requires specialized attention. The judge granted their request.

Bowers is accused of killing 11 people and wounding seven during the attack on Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life Synagogue last October.

He did not appear in court like he did back in February when he pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

Then, Bowers’ attorney, Judy Clarke, indicated the defense would like to plea bargain to avoid the death penalty, stating: “We are hopeful of a resolution of this matter without a trial.”

Tuesday’s hearing only involved the lawyers.

Bowers next status conference is set for April 15.

