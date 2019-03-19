



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Recreational marijuana just got one step closer to being legalized after it got support from two Pennsylvania senators.

The new proposal for recreational marijuana is called Senate Bill 350, and Democratic state senators Daylin Leach and Sharif Street are behind it.

The bill would allow anyone who is 21 and older to use recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania. Each household could also grow up to six marijuana plants at a time for personal use. The bill would also allow home delivery of marijuana.

However, using marijuana in public would still be against the law unless it was in a designated cannabis lounge, which businesses could open and operate. The bill also allows people to grow marijuana at home or on small farms and sell it to processors and dispensaries.

Universities could also grow it to teach students. The proposal allows people to expunge marijuana related offenses that involve one ounce or less from their records.

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is on a state-wide listening tour, going to all 67 counties to see if Pennsylvanian’s are ready to embrace recreational marijuana. He said he’s been getting opinions from both sides.

“The feedback was thoughtful on both sides. The pros and cons. Both incredibly thoughtful and they offered their own reasons why they support it or why they aren’t there,” said Fetterman.

Senate Bill 350 said the tax revenue from legal marijuana would go toward public education. School districts would be allowed to use the money to invest in their schools or reduce property taxes.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale has estimated that Pennsylvania could bring in $500 million every year by legalizing and taxing pot. However, Republicans who control the state legislature do not fully support the idea. In fact, one called it “reckless and irresponsible.”

