



CRANBERRY, Pa.(KDKA) – The Cranberry Police department is reporting that a 14-year-old boy ran away and has been missing since 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wesley Mancing was last seen wearing a dark colored short-sleeved T-shirt, dark basketball shorts, black crew socks and navy and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of Mancing’s location is asked to call the police at 724-776-5180.

