



MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Mt. Lebanon and Dormont are searching for a suspect involved in a number of break-ins in the area on Monday.

The thief took a number of items, including a credit card, which was used at the Sunoco A-Plus on West Liberty Avenue, in Dormont in the early morning hours. The suspect then attempted to use the credit card at the Port Authority Kiosk at the Dormont Junction T Stop.

The suspect appears to be a white male with facial hair. If anyone recognizes him, they are asked to contact the Mt. Lebanon Police Department at (412) 343-4016 or the Dormont Police Department at (412) 561-8900.

