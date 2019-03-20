



COLLIER TOWNSHP, Pa. (KDKA) – A house on Walkers Mill Road in Collier Township was fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday evening.

The call came in at 5:19 p.m. according to Allegheny County dispatchers.

Additional companies were requested and all occupants made it out of the house.

