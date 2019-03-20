TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 2
Filed Under:Collier Township, House Fire, Local TV


COLLIER TOWNSHP, Pa. (KDKA) – A house on Walkers Mill Road in Collier Township was fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday evening.

Photo Courtesy Of NewsChopper2

The call came in at 5:19 p.m. according to Allegheny County dispatchers.

Additional companies were requested and all occupants made it out of the house.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information as it becomes available.

