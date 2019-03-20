



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — It’s the first day of spring, and it won’t be long now.

Soon, they’ll be firing up the rides and the smell of Potato Patch fries will be in air.

That’s right, it’s never too soon to start thinking about Kennywood’s opening weekend. But first, the park is offering a hard hat preview of their newest, most highly-anticipated attraction, The Steel Curtain.

“While it’s been a tough time navigating Pittsburgh’s wettest year on record in 2018, along with a soggy start for this year, we remain on track with an aggressive timeline to get the ride completed and can’t wait to welcome the first riders on the Steel Curtain later this summer,” said Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas.

While Gibas say the ride won’t be ready for opening day on April 27, they are working to get it open quickly.

“While we know the Steel Curtain will not be ready for our opening day, in a little more than a month, we are working to get the ride finished and opened as early as possible,” Gibas said.

The roller coaster is part of the park’s new “Steelers Country at Kennywood” attraction. It will also feature an immersive football experience and a new eatery.

“While the Steel Curtain is, without a doubt, the star of the new area, Steelers Country is more than just one ride,” Gibas said. “Work on both the Steelers Experience building and the End Zone Café are moving along quite well.”

The Steelers Experience will offer fans the opportunity to compete against fellow fans and simulations of players past and present. Gibas say the feel of the End Zone Café will work to recreate the tailgating experience without the cold weather and a twist on the food.

The attractions crown jewel, the record-setting Steel Curtain coaster now stands about 220-feet above the park, and is officially the tallest coaster in all of Pennsylvania. It also sets the North American record for most inversions and the world record for the tallest inversion.

Gibas says while they are working to “meet and exceed expectations,” but “safety and quality won’t be compromised.”

The attraction is also the first-ever collaboration between an amusement park and professional sports franchise.

