



MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – An Allegheny County resident was sentenced in federal court to one year of probation for fraud for his role in a marriage scam.

Norman Lee McCullough, 59, of McKees Rocks, conspired with two others to receive money and entered into a sham marriage with a Nigerian citizen so that the Nigerian citizen could obtain legal permanent residency in the United States.

McCullough also submitted false statements and documents to the Department of Homeland Security, Citizenship and Immigration Services.

