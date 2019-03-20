TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 2
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Antwon Rose, Local TV, Michael Rosfeld, Ralph Iannotti


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The jury in the Michael Rosfeld trial is sequestered for the night after a long day of testimony on Wednesday.

Rosfeld is the former police officer accused of acting recklessly in the shooting of Antwon Rose II.

Jurors heard from police officers, crime scene technicians, and witnesses to the fatal shooting in Day 2 of the criminal homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Rosfeld.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Wednesday’s final prosecution witness was a scientist from the Medical Examiner’s Office, who testified he found gunshot residue on Rose’s hand. But, Daniel Wolfe said the residue didn’t necessarily mean Rose fired a gun, instead he said the residue could have come from Rosfeld’s weapon.

After testimony concluded Wednesday, the Rose family attorney reacted to Wolfe’s testimony.

S.Lee Merritt said, “Unfortunately, I’ve been a part of cases where the victims have gunshot residue after they’ve been shot by a police officer. It makes sense that someone is shot multiple times would have residue on them.”

Merritt added, “in addition, we know the backseat passenger of the car that Antwon was in fired a gun in that car over nine times.”

Perhaps Wednesday’s most riveting testimony came from a witness identified as John Leach, a neighbor who lived near the East Pittsburgh shooting scene.

Leach testified just after the shooting that the officer was standing on the sidewalk panicking.

Leach said the officer was repeating over and over, “I don’t know why I shot him, I don’t know why I fired, I don’t know why I shot “

Under cross examination, defense attorney Patrick Thomassey asked Leach, “You won’t be trying to juice things up?”

Leach responded saying, “I don’t have any reason to.”

Testimony resumes Thursday morning.

Ralph Iannotti

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s