TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 2
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Girl, North Huntingdon Police Department, Westmoreland County


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – The North Huntingdon Township Police issued an alert for missing 10-year-old girl on Wednesday night.

Police are not yet releasing a name or photo, but said they are searching for the girl near the Stewartsville Elementary School on Carpenter Lane in Irwin.

She is described as a thin girl with blonde hair last seen wearing navy tights and jacket and khaki skirt with pink shoes.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said a thermal imaging camera was requested to aid in the search.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s