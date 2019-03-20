



WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – The North Huntingdon Township Police issued an alert for missing 10-year-old girl on Wednesday night.

Police are not yet releasing a name or photo, but said they are searching for the girl near the Stewartsville Elementary School on Carpenter Lane in Irwin.

She is described as a thin girl with blonde hair last seen wearing navy tights and jacket and khaki skirt with pink shoes.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said a thermal imaging camera was requested to aid in the search.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information as it becomes available.