TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 2
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Crash, Local TV, Parkway North, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Ross Township


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police took one man into custody late Wednesday morning after a pickup truck crashed over a hillside and onto the Parkway North.

The truck reportedly rolled down a hill from Ivory Avenue into a grass area beside the highway.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dave Colabine)

Police say the driver ran from the truck, but Ross Township officers caught up to him.

They say the driver was wanted on a warrant and turned over to Pittsburgh Police.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dave Colabine)

His name has not been released.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s