PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police took one man into custody late Wednesday morning after a pickup truck crashed over a hillside and onto the Parkway North.
The truck reportedly rolled down a hill from Ivory Avenue into a grass area beside the highway.
Police say the driver ran from the truck, but Ross Township officers caught up to him.
They say the driver was wanted on a warrant and turned over to Pittsburgh Police.
His name has not been released.
