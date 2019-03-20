



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police took one man into custody late Wednesday morning after a pickup truck crashed over a hillside and onto the Parkway North.

The truck reportedly rolled down a hill from Ivory Avenue into a grass area beside the highway.

Police say the driver ran from the truck, but Ross Township officers caught up to him.

They say the driver was wanted on a warrant and turned over to Pittsburgh Police.

His name has not been released.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.