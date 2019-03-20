



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled forward Adam Johnson from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and sent defenseman Juuso Riikola and forward Joseph Blandisi back down on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Johnson could make his NHL debut when the Penguins visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

In his second seasons in the AHL, Johnson has 18 goals and 22 assists in 63 games.

Johnson was signed as an undrafted free agent on July 6, 2017 after attending its prospect development camp.

Riikola, who has two goals and three assists in 37 games with the Penguins this season, appears to be the odd man out with Olli Maatta set to return from injury.

Blandisi went scoreless in nine games since he was recalled this season.

