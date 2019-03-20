TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 2
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    10:00 PMSEAL Team
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adam Johnson, Joseph Blandisi, Juuso Riikola, Local TV, Pittsburgh Penguins


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled forward Adam Johnson from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and sent defenseman Juuso Riikola and forward Joseph Blandisi back down on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Johnson could make his NHL debut when the Penguins visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Juuso Riikola (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In his second seasons in the AHL, Johnson has 18 goals and 22 assists in 63 games.

Johnson was signed as an undrafted free agent on July 6, 2017 after attending its prospect development camp.

Riikola, who has two goals and three assists in 37 games with the Penguins this season, appears to be the odd man out with Olli Maatta set to return from injury.

Blandisi went scoreless in nine games since he was recalled this season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s