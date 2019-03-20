



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Are you ready for spring?

Most would say yes to that question, but warmer weather isn’t on the way quite yet.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says you’re likely going to have to wait another few days before spring really sets in. Over the next week, he is forecasting four days with highs in just the 40s. Two other days will see highs in the 50s, with Sunday being the warmest day out of the next week with highs right at 60 degrees.

These cool March months are something we should be used to.

When looking at just the first 19 days of the month of March, this year is currently the 44th coldest start (42.5 degrees / ranked 44th) to the month. Last year, and in 2017, we saw average temperatures through the 19th cold enough to be in the top 40 (41.8 degrees tied for 38th) coldest starts ever.

Looking ahead, the rest of the month will be on the cool side. The days that really stick out are next Tuesday and Wednesday where temperatures may not make it out of the 40s.

The last weekend of the month looks pleasant though as long as it holds. At this point, Smiley is forecasting 70s for the final three days of the month. That’s next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

