



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the East Hills on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Wilner Drive, and the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the arm and hand.

The Penn Hills police tracked down a person of interest on Conestoga Road in Penn Hills and turned him over to the Pittsburgh Police. He was detained for questioning.

If anyone has information on this shooting, they are asked to call the police at 412-323-7800.

