TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 2
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Current Steelers players are stepping up to the plate to defend their quarterback.

Center Maurkice Pouncey and offensive tackle Ramon Foster have taken to social media to defend Ben Roethlisberger after former players claimed that Ben was a bad teammate.

“I’ve been with Ben going on 10 yr I swear on my kids he is a true LEADER!! sucks to see players who leave and are mad at the organization now try and point fingers like they are perfect! But this is the world we live in now !”

Foster added a comment on the post giving his view as well.

“It’s wild the world we live in…no one has asked the people talking ‘what was your role in this’. Everyone talking in these interviews is innocent huh> If we really told the other side they would be crickets. FOH!!!!”

The comments in Ben’s defense come after former running back Josh Harris claimed Roethlisberger fumbled on purpose during the 2014 season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fellow former teammates also defended Ben, including backup quarterback Bruce Gradkowski who was on the sidelines with a headset during the play in question.

