



WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is returning to Ohio, the state that foretold his 2016 victory and serves as the linchpin of his re-election effort.

Trump’s visit Wednesday marks his first trip to Ohio since last year’s midterm election campaign, when Ohio was a rare bright spot for Republicans in the upper Midwest. Relying on a victory in the state, Trump’s campaign is mindful of warning signs that Ohio can hardly be taken for granted in 2020.

No state may better illustrate the re-aligning effects of Trump’s candidacy and presidency than Ohio. Traditionally Democratic-leaning working-class voters have swung heavily toward the GOP, and moderate Republicans in populous suburban counties have shifted away from Trump.

Trump’s visit to Lima and Canton mark his 10th trip to the state since taking office.

