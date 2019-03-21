Comments
BUTLER (KDKA) — The suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in Butler County has been arrested.
Pennsylvania State Police say 19-year-old Alec Miller is in custody.
Further details on his arrest will be released later Thursday afternoon.
Police had a warrant for Miller in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Maximillian Halterman.
Halterman was found dead in a home on Davis Road in Oakland Township on Wednesday morning. Police believe he was shot sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
