BUTLER (KDKA) — The suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in Butler County has been arrested.

Pennsylvania State Police say 19-year-old Alec Miller is in custody.

Alec Miller (Photo courtesy of State Police)

Further details on his arrest will be released later Thursday afternoon.

Police had a warrant for Miller in connection to the shooting death of 23-year-old Maximillian Halterman.

Halterman was found dead in a home on Davis Road in Oakland Township on Wednesday morning. Police believe he was shot sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

