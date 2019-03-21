TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 3
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The merger of the Rankin and Braddock Volunteer Fire Departments have created the new Rivers Edge Volunteer Fire Department.

The announcement was made on the Braddock VFD Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

The merger was reportedly made official at 2 p.m. Thursday when Judge O’Toole signed the order, officially merging the two organizations.

“The officers and members of each organization would like to thank the merger committee for putting in countless hours for the last four years to get to this point,” said the Braddock VFD on Facebook.

The chief of the newly merged department will be CJ Kaminsky, who will be assisted by Deputy Chief Tyler Toth, Assistant Chief Bryan King and Assistant Chief Nick Mroziak.

April 1 will mark the organizations first day under the new operations.

