



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of thousands of college wrestling fans have arrived in Pittsburgh for this weekend’s NCAA Wrestling Championships.

It’s being held at PPG Paints Arena.

Teams from the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State will be among those competing.

But fans say the tickets are hard to get.

“A number of our key leaders and donors in the city have said to me, ‘If you thought Hamilton was hot, the NCAA Wrestling ticket is 10 times harder to get,” said Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke.

Parking spots around the arena may be even harder to come back, and the price is expected to go way up.

The championship is expected to generate $8 million in revenue for the city.