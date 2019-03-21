



MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — The number of rabid animals reported in Allegheny County so far this year has grown to six.

The Allegheny County Health Department says a dead raccoon found on Beatty Road near Cooper Road tested positive for rabies.

Three other raccoons, one bat and one cat previously tested positive for rabies.

Allegheny County residents are urged to avoid stray animals and wildlife, and pet owners should make sure their pets are vaccinated. Anyone who notices an animal that’s acting strange should notify a local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Anyone who is scratched, bitten or exposed to saliva from a stray or wild animal should clean the wound or contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243.