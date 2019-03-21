



NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in New Castle this morning.

According to Lawrence County emergency officials, the shooting was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on North Lee Avenue.

The New Castle News reports a man was shot inside a home there. Another man, in a wheelchair, was seen being put into an ambulance.

KDKA is working to learn what prompted the shooting and the name of the victim.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.