



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The compounding sexual abuse accusations have been taking a toll at the collection plate in affected Catholic dioceses.

So maybe it’s no surprise that staff is being cut at the diocesan level in Pittsburgh, sources tell KDKA.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh would not comment specifically on personnel matters, but in a statement from Fr. Nick Vaskov, executive director of communications, did confirm changes are happening.

“The Diocese of Pittsburgh has been undergoing cost-cutting efforts, and Bishop Zubik has consistently stated that for proper stewardship of our resources we cannot operate at a deficit,” wrote Vaskov.

“As a result, staff reductions have recently occurred,” he told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Thursday.

Sources tell KDKA that as many as 34 individuals will be laid off or retired here at the diocesan level.

That’s as much as 20 percent of the positions listed on the diocesan website.

Sources further tell KDKA that as much as $3 million will be saved by this action.

So the next question – what’s going to come of this money?

Vaskov would not confirm the specifics but says the resources may be focused on parishes who have fewer resources than in the past.

Some of the money saved by the lay-offs could end up helping those who have been abused in the diocese with Vaskov, noting, “In addition, we must also support the work of the newly-announced Secretariat for the Protection of Children, Youth, and Vulnerable Adults as we continue and strengthen these efforts.”

These savings may not be the end of it.

The diocese says under consideration is the sale of the Diocesan Pastoral Center on the Boulevard of the Allies and another building it owns on First Avenue.