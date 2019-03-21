



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Clouds and a few scattered showers will persist on this first full day of spring, but temperatures will reach normal seasonable highs in the lower 50s.

The rain will mostly be nuisance showers as we’re only expecting between .10 and .25 inches of precipitation.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Friday morning brings a push of chillier air in that will turn those rain showers into some wet snow showers early to mid-morning. We could see a coating of snow in spots and up to 1 inch in the higher elevations of the Laurel Mountains.

The snow will be short-lived, though, as temperatures warm into the 40s by lunch Friday and the snow showers end as rain showers by late afternoon.

The weekend brings a return to sunshine with temperatures back in the 50s by Sunday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.