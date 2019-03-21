



PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The nation’s first supervised drug injection site is one step closer to opening in Philadelphia.

Philly.com reports Thursday the vice president of Safehouse, a nonprofit that wants to open the first site, is in negotiations to sign a lease in Kensington, a neighborhood known as the center of the city’s opioid crisis.

Ronda Goldfein said Safehouse had been considering more than two dozen sites around the city.

The announcement comes a month after Philadelphia’s top federal prosecutor filed a suit to stop Safehouse from opening a site.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell said Safehouse was offered a property by an anonymous owner. Rendell is on the board of Safehouse.

Philadelphia has the highest opioid death rate of any large U.S. city.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has said he would support funding safe injection sites.

