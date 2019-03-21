TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 3
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ed Rendell, Opiods, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Safety


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The nation’s first supervised drug injection site is one step closer to opening in Philadelphia.

Philly.com reports Thursday the vice president of Safehouse, a nonprofit that wants to open the first site, is in negotiations to sign a lease in Kensington, a neighborhood known as the center of the city’s opioid crisis.

Ronda Goldfein said Safehouse had been considering more than two dozen sites around the city.

The announcement comes a month after Philadelphia’s top federal prosecutor filed a suit to stop Safehouse from opening a site.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell said Safehouse was offered a property by an anonymous owner. Rendell is on the board of Safehouse.

Philadelphia has the highest opioid death rate of any large U.S. city.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has said he would support funding safe injection sites.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s