SEWICKLEY (KDKA) — An accident involving a train slowed traffic during the Thursday morning rush hour in Sewickley.

The train and another car collided around 7:30 a.m. near Route 65.

The crash caused heavy back-ups on Ohio River Boulevard near Beaver Street for much of the morning.

KDKA is working to learn if there were any injuries.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

