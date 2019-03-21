



SEWICKLEY (KDKA) — An accident involving a train slowed traffic during the Thursday morning rush hour in Sewickley.

The train and another car collided around 7:30 a.m. near Route 65.

Due to the earlier accident involving a train and another vehicle, traffic on RT-65/Ohio River Blvd near Beaver St is still backed up. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/BfQC2M0wUy — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) March 21, 2019

The crash caused heavy back-ups on Ohio River Boulevard near Beaver Street for much of the morning.

