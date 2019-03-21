TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 3
GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) – A fundraiser for one of the area’s leading retirement communities is stirring controversy.

Some major sponsors are pulling their support from the founders day event at St. Barnabas. The reason – the event’s keynote speaker is a Fox News host who has been under fire.

St. Barnabas sits on a 600-acre site in Gibsonia and offers a variety of services to retirees including retirement homes and medical services.

One of their biggest fundraisers is planned for next month with featured Judge Jeanine Pirro of Fox News. But Pirro has been yanked off the air after questioning the patriotism of U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar who wears a hijab.

“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution,” said Pirro on Fox News.

Now at least two major sponsors are pulling out of the event.

KDKA has obtained emails from UPMC that state: “While we support St. Barnabas Health System, we will not be supporting this program.”

A second email from Dollar Bank says, “Dollar Bank was withdrawn sponsorship of this event.”

KDKA has made repeated calls to St. Barnabas regarding the event and finally spokesperson Jim Lauteri told KDKA, “We don’t put out statements about our sponsors.”

When asked about Judge Pirro’s comment, Lauteri said, “She’s entitled to her opinion.”

