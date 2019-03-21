



NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — Two students were hospitalized after a vehicle rear-ended a school bus on the North Side on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at Perrysville Avenue and Vinceton Street in Perry North.

Pittsburgh Public Schools public information officer Ebony Pugh says the bus was transporting four students from Pittsburgh Manchester PreK-8 at the time.

Paramedics were called to the scene.

Two students were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A relief vehicle was sent to take the other students home.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details