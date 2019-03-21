TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 3
EAST HILLS (KDKA) — Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting in the East Hills on Wednesday.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on Wilner Drive near Robinson Boulevard.

Pittsburgh Police say 29-year-old Marlon McMillan got into an altercation with another person and allegedly shot the other person in the hand and the arm.

Marlon McMillan (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

According to Pittsburgh Police, McMillan left the scene, but officers found his vehicle on Conestoga Drive in Penn Hills. McMillan was taken into custody without incident shortly after the shooting.

McMillan is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and tampering with evidence.

