TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 4
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    2:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brenda Waters, Counterfeiting, fraud, Ryan Gustafson, Uganda


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A son of missionaries who later married into the family of an African dictator has admitted to his role in an international counterfeiting operation.

Ryan Gustafson, an American married to the granddaughter of the late Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and counterfeiting counts Thursday in Pittsburgh. The Post-Gazette reports prosecutors say Gustafson’s operation was uncovered after one of his confederates bought coffee in Pittsburgh with a fake $100 bill.

(Photo Courtesy: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

The U.S. Secret Service says Gustafson had originally been arrested in Uganda in 2014 when police there raided his residence and found fake money and other evidence linking him to a counterfeiting ring.

The 28-year-old Gustafson’s plea deal calls for a sentence of about six years. His lawyer is arguing for Gustafson’s release pending sentencing.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s