



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, are expected to surrender to police Monday after being arrested at a Detroit hotel earlier this month.

Wagner, 41, and Mosley, 50, were charged in connection with an altercation with police that occurred at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel on March 6. The couple was in Detroit for a concert.

Wagner has been charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing the police — a felony carrying a maximum penalty of two years in prison — and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Mosley was charged with one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of disturbing the peace. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Officials say both will turn themselves in on Monday, March 25, at 11 a.m.

“The officers involved in this case used remarkable restraint while dealing with the combined actions of these defendants,” said prosecutor Kym Worthy. “The evidence will show that during the incident, Ms. Wagner and Mr. Mosley disparaged the officers and the hotel employees.”

According to police, Mosley became irate that hotel personnel would not allow him up to his room, which was only in Wagner’s name. He did not have a room key.

During their investigation, the police went to Wagner’s room to confirm that Mosley was her husband. After Wagner confirmed the information, Mosley eventually calmed down and was allowed into the room by the police.

The police said that while they were leaving, but still in the hallway, they heard a loud noise and shouting inside the room, which caused them to return to the room to investigate. They advised Wagner that hotel security requested that her husband leave. Wagner then allegedly interfered when an officer tried to remove Mosley. Police say she put her arm on the officer and pushed his hand away.

Both were eventually arrested.

However, Wagner and Mosley blame the hotel and the police for turning a romantic getaway into a nightmare.

“The two of us, we did nothing wrong. We did everything that a guest in a hotel, a guest at a Westin hotel, would have done that is normal,” Wagner said. “None of this should have ever happened and at so many points, they could have corrected this, but it just got worse and worse and worse. It became more of a nightmare every step of the way.”

After the couple turns themselves in, they will then be arraigned by video.

