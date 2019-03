PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is in the hospital after police say another driver, trying to get around her, pushed her vehicle off the road, sending it crashing over a hillside in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on a busy stretch of South Leechburg Hill Road in Allegheny Township.

At one point, two lanes narrow to one and its in that area where police say a male motorist attempted to merge, but a female driver would not allow him. He allegedly forced her Nissan Juke off the road and into a parking lot where she hit a parked vehicle before plunging 20 feet down an embankment where she was trapped inside her car.

Police say they have spoken to several witnesses and they are now looking for a black sedan, possibly a Honda, with a loud muffler and a spoiler.

According to investigators, the car also has a badly damaged bumper from the accident and they are checking body shops.

The female driver was rescued and taken to Forbes Hospital for treatment of back pain. Her name has not been released.

If you have information on the driver of the black sedan, you are asked to give Allegheny Township Police a call at 724-845-9410.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.