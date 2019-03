GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Four people have been arrested in connection with a prostitution and human trafficking bust at massage parlors in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

The state Attorney General’s Office identifies the suspects as:

Hui Xu of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania

Huicun Wei of Flushing, New York

Chang Yu Chen of Monroeville, Pennsylvania

Robert Delano Yerick of Delmont, Pennsylvania

They are charged with multiple counts, including, conspiracy, corruption, trafficking, prostitution and dealing in proceeds of unlawful acts.

In a press release, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said: “These defendants ran a despicable human trafficking ring – exploiting women for their own profit and forcing them into prostitution. I won’t tolerate this type of treatment of fellow human beings, and taking down trafficking rings is a priority of my Office. We will continue to work with our state and local law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute these cases and put these criminals out of business.”

The nearly year-long investigation began in April 2018.

Investigators say the alleged victims are from China and speak in Mandarin.

According to investigators, Xu owned and operated four Tokyo Massage Parlors and Wei owned and managed Judy’s Oriental Massage Parlor.

Officials say prostitution was allegedly happening at those parlors. Wei is accused of soliciting her customers, “offering them sexual acts in exchange for money.”

WATCH: AG’s Office, State Police News Conference —

The other two defendants, Chen and Yerick are accused of transporting the victims to the massage parlors.

Authorities say Chen is accused of picking up the young women at bus stops, and Yerick allegedly took the women he picked up to the parlors owned by Xu.

Yerick is also accused of housing some of the victims in exchange for sex.

All four suspects turned themselves in at a district justice’s office in Mount Pleasant on Friday morning.

They are set to appear in court for preliminary hearings on April 12.