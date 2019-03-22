TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 3
WORTH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Fire engulfed a mobile home in Butler County early this morning.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at the corner of New Castle Road and West Park Road in Worth Township.

Emergency officials say the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when crews first arrived on the scene.

Firefighters shut down part of New Castle Road, or Route 108, because of the fire. Officials are advising drivers in the Slippery Rock area to take Barron Road down to Kelly Road and then back up to 108 until the road reopens.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

