HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is losing her law license, a few months after she began a jail sentence for perjury, obstruction and other counts.
The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania issued a disbarment order on Friday.
- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kane Reports To Prison
- Judge Rejects Ex-AG Kathleen Kane’s Request To Delay Sentence To Find Child Care
- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Sentenced To Jail Time
Kane was convicted in 2016 for leaking information about a grand jury investigation to a Philadelphia newspaper and lying about it.
In Law Enforcement, Democrats have always played by a different set of rules. Pretty much doing “grey area” stuff, that most other LEO’s don’t (and won’t.)
That said, i AM surprised that the politically controlled Democrat state hierarchy didn’t do more to make this “go away.”
It appears her own party had an ax to grind with her. This is NOT the way it usually goes…if your a Democrat. Every once in awhile..a story that makes me smile. (Not many of these today..in the USA!)