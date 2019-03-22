



HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is losing her law license, a few months after she began a jail sentence for perjury, obstruction and other counts.

The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania issued a disbarment order on Friday.

RELATED STORIES:

Kane was convicted in 2016 for leaking information about a grand jury investigation to a Philadelphia newspaper and lying about it.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)