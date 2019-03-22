TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 4
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kathleen Kane, Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, Pennsylvania News, Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Pittsburgh News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is losing her law license, a few months after she began a jail sentence for perjury, obstruction and other counts.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania issued a disbarment order on Friday.

RELATED STORIES:

Kane was convicted in 2016 for leaking information about a grand jury investigation to a Philadelphia newspaper and lying about it.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Deputy53 (@Babylon1953) says:
    March 22, 2019 at 2:58 PM

    In Law Enforcement, Democrats have always played by a different set of rules. Pretty much doing “grey area” stuff, that most other LEO’s don’t (and won’t.)
    That said, i AM surprised that the politically controlled Democrat state hierarchy didn’t do more to make this “go away.”
    It appears her own party had an ax to grind with her. This is NOT the way it usually goes…if your a Democrat. Every once in awhile..a story that makes me smile. (Not many of these today..in the USA!)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s