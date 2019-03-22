



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The defense will continue presenting their case on Day 4 of the trial for former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, who is accused in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose last June, at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

GAG ORDER LIFTED (Friday, March 22 at 9:20 a.m.)

ROSE’S MOTHER & SISTER ARRIVE FOR DAY 4 (Friday, March 22 at 8:10 a.m.)

Antwon Rose’s mother and sister have arrived at the Allegheny County Courthouse for Day 4 of the Rosfeld trial.

DAY 4 PREVIEW (Friday, March 22 at 7:45 a.m.)

An expert witness will continue his testimony Friday morning in the case of an East Pittsburgh police officer who shot and killed Antwon Rose II while he ran away from a traffic-stop last June.

Michael Rosfeld, 30, testified on his own behalf on Thursday.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:

Clifford Jobe, a retired officer and expert witness on use of force, will resume his testimony. On Thursday, he said that Rosfeld’s actions were justified and that he did exactly what he was trained to do.

The prosecution will continue with its cross-examination of Jobe. Jobe said Thursday that he has testified in 41 trials involving police officers and he has said the officer’s actions were justified in every single case.

No word yet on how many more witnesses the defense plans to call to the stand to testify.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:

It is possible that the case could go to the jury as early as Friday afternoon.



DEFENSE TAKES OVER (Thursday, March 21 at 10:43 p.m.)

Day Three in the trial of former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld ended with a use-of-force expert taking the witness stand.

Defense witness Clifford Jobe was asked by attorney Patrick Thomassey: “What, if anything, did Rosfeld do wrong.”

Jobe responded: “I can’t fault Rosfeld for anything wrong.”

Jobe testified: “Rosfeld did what he was trained to do,” and he added the former police officer was in a high-risk situation after he stopped a car which he believed was involved in a drive-by shooting moments earlier in North Braddock.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti Reports:

Jurors saw a video introduced by the defense that shows Rose – getting out of the front passenger seat wearing a white t-shirt – and two others cleaning up broken glass and trying to cover the back window of the Chevy Cruise that was shot up a short time before Rose was fatally shot in East Pittsburgh last June.

The Rose family Attorney said he didn’t believe the video would have much influence on the jury.

After the day’s testimony concluded, Attorney S.Lee Merritt told reporters, “I found it to be pretty mundane video. Antwon, we know, was in a car that was shot up. We know from the evidence. There’s no evidence what-so-ever that Antwon ever fired a weapon, and he certainly he did not have a weapon on him when he was shot.”



ROSFELD TAKES THE STAND (Thursday, March 21 at 6:02 p.m.)

Taking the stand in his own defense, Rosfeld spoke in a slightly high-pitched voice, but his testimony was calm and measured describing why he shot Rose.

After drawing his service weapon and putting the driver on the ground, he said two suspects suddenly exited the car and one raised their arm in a gesture towards him.

“One of the suspects pointed what I thought was a handgun. After I see that a handgun is in play, I fire three rounds,” Rosfeld said.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan Reports:

According to his training, Rosfeld said, “I fired because there was a threat. I fired until the threat was eliminated.”

Rosfeld had pulled the car over after responding to a drive-by shooting minutes before in North Braddock, saying he had reason to believe that all three occupants were armed and dangerous.

His defense lawyer, Patrick Thomassey, asked Rosfeld why he shot.

Thomassey: “Why didn’t you let them go?”

Rosfeld: “They were dangerous suspects who had just committed a serious crime.”

Thomassey: “You were doing what you were supposed to do.”

Rosfeld: “Yes, sir.”

The prosecution’s case is raising doubts about Rosfeld’s frame of mind, and Assistant District Attorney Dan Fitzsimmons challenged Rosfeld on whether he was really in danger, saying the car did not match some of the broadcasted descriptions.

Fitzsimmons: “You had significant doubts you had the right car.”

Rosfeld: “No, sir. In my career, I have never heard signifiers that were 100 percent correct.”

Fitzsimmmons had Rosfeld stand and mimic the gesture which he said provoked the shooting. Rosfeld stood and extended his right arm at a right angle.

Fitzsimmons: “His back was to you. He was running away when you shot him.”

Rosfeld: “Not the first shot.”

Rosfeld said he shot to protect himself and the community.

Fitzsimmons: “Is that your reason for shooting him to death?”

Rosfeld: “He could have been a danger to the community.”

Fitzsimmons: “That was your reason?”

Rosfeld: “Absolutely, it’s a residential community.”



ROSFELD TO TAKE THE STAND (Thursday, March 21 at 1:30 p.m.)

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan Reports:

After lunch, the judge denied the defense’s acquittal motion. Rosfeld then said he will be taking the stand in his own defense.

Judge in Rosfeld case denies defense motion to acquit the former officer. — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 21, 2019

BREAKING: Michael Rosfeld says he will testify in his own defense. — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 21, 2019

DEFENSE ASKS FOR ACQUITTAL (Thursday, March 21 at 12:12 p.m.)

The defense has asked for an acquittal in Rosfeld trial. His attorneys say the prosecution did not prove malice in the Rose shooting.

BREAKING: Defense asks for acquittal in Rosfeld case. Says prosecution did not prove malice in Antwon Rose shooting. — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 21, 2019

Defense attorney Pat Thomassey says Rosfeld was “doing his duty” in the Rose shooting. He asked the judge to drop the first-, second- and third-degree homicide considerations.

Defense attorney Thomassey says Rosfeld: “Doing his duty” in Antwon Rose shooting. Asks judge to drop 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree homicide considerations — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 21, 2019

Thomassey says Rosfeld did not have malice. He said, “[Rosfeld] didn’t wake up in the morning and say, ‘I’m going to kill someone because I’m angry.'”

Thomassey says Rosfeld did not have malice: He didn’t wake up in the morning and say I’m going to kill someone because because I’m angry.” pic.twitter.com/RV1r9Baxug — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 21, 2019

The judge said he will consider the defense’s acquittal motion over lunch.

The prosecution countered by asking the judge to let case continue. They say they can prove Rosfeld shot Rose in malice because Rose was shot in the back and head. Allegheny County Assistant DA Fitzsimmons said, “When a person is using a deadly weapon on a vital part of the body, there is an inference of malice.”



PROSECUTION RESTS (Thursday, March 21 at 11:55 a.m.)

The prosecution rested its case just before noon. Rosfeld’s defense attorneys will present their case next.

JURY SEES EVIDENCE (Thursday, March 21 at 11:15 a.m.)

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:

A ballistics expert took the stand Thursday morning, showing the jury a bullet recovered from Rose’s body after the shooting.

Ballistics expert shows jury bullet recovered from Antwon Roses’s body in Rosfeld trial. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/vokgZk5wU7 — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 21, 2019

Raymond Everett works for the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office. He testified Thursday at the homicide trial of former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld, who fired three bullets into Rose after pulling over a car suspected to have been involved in a drive-by shooting minutes earlier.

The unarmed black 17-year-old had been a passenger in the car.

Rosfeld’s lawyers say the shooting was justified.

Everett told jurors that two guns with extended magazines were recovered from the car.

The witness also testified that Zaijuan Hester’s DNA was found on the gun used in the drive-by. Hester was the other young man in the car with Rose before the shooting. Rose’s DNA was on the 9mm gun, but there was no evidence he fired the gun and no bullets in the clip found in his pocket.

The first witness: Expert witness who testified about firearms & ballistic evidence. He said Hester’s DNA was found on the gun used in the drive-by. Rose’s DNA was on the 9 MM gun, but there was no evidence he fired the gun and no bullets in the clip found in his pocket @KDKA pic.twitter.com/dwFc4Q4E8z — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 21, 2019

The prosecution is trying to prove Rose never fired his gun on the day he was killed; however, Rosfeld’s defense lawyers are challenging that.

Prosecutors trying to prove Antwon Rose never fired his gun on the day he was killed. Rosfeld defense challenging. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/42TcxxBs93 — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 21, 2019

ROSE’S PARENTS ARRIVAL (Thursday, March 21 at 8:25 a.m.)

Antwon Rose’s mother and father arrive at the Allegheny County Courthouse for Day 3 of the Rosfeld trial. They arrived separately but within minutes of each other.

DAY 3 BEGINS (Wednesday, March 21 at 8 a.m.)

More witnesses are expected to take the stand today for the prosecution. Once that wraps up, which is expected to be today, the defense will take over calling witnesses. The trial is expected to take a week or more.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller and Andy Sheehan are heading into the courtroom to provide updates throughout the day.

DAY 2 WRAP-UP (Wednesday, March 20 at 11 p.m.)

Wednesday’s final prosecution witness was a scientist from the Medical Examiner’s Office, who testified he found gunshot residue on Rose’s hand. But, Daniel Wolfe said the residue didn’t necessarily mean Rose fired a gun, instead he said the residue could have come from Rosfeld’s weapon.



TESTIMONY UPDATE (Wednesday, March 20 at 6 p.m.)

A new perspective in the shooting death of Rose was shown in court on Wednesday. There was also testimony from a witness who said he heard what Rosfeld said after he shot Rose.

Was Rosfeld in danger when he shot a fleeing Rose? The prosecution in this case says no and they presented witnesses to try to bolster that case.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan Reports:

One witness quoted what he said he heard Rosfeld say in the aftermath of the shooting, questioning his own actions.

John Leach said he saw Rosfeld crying and hyperventilating, saying, “Why did I shoot? Why did I fire?”

Leach also said he saw Rose standing at the car raising an empty hand.

“He put his right hand up close to his face,” Leach said. “I thought he was putting his hands up. He looked in both directions and then took off running.”

Rosfeld’s defense attorney, Patrick Thomassey, immediately tried to undermine the testimony, saying the view from Leach’s porch was obstructed and that Leach gave a different version when he was interviewed by police.

“You didn’t say he put his hands up,” Thomassey said. “You said he made a motion with his hand.”

When the defense gets the chance to present its case, it will say that Rosfeld believed that Rose was armed and a threat.

Another witness, community organizer Patrick Shattuck, testified that after the shooting, a distraught Rosfeld indicated as much.

Shattuck said that Rosfeld sat despondent in the community center after the shooting saying, “Why did he do that? Why did he do that? Why did he take that out of his pocket?

The prosecution presented exhibits that Rose’s gun was under his seat and that Rose was not armed when he was shot. Police, however, recovered an empty ammunition magazine from Rose’s pocket, and the defense plans to say Rosfeld thought it was a gun.

Allegheny Housing Authority officer Charles Rozzo said when he put Rosfeld in the police cruiser after the shooting, Rosfeld asked him, “Did you see the gun?”

There are some signs that the prosecution’s case may be winding down and then the defense will be presenting witnesses of their own.



TESTIMONY UPDATE (Wednesday, March 20 at 12 p.m.)

Three more witnesses took the stand for the prosecution Wednesday morning. One of them testifying that he heard Rosfeld admit that he regretted shooting Rose.

Witness John Leach said he saw the shooting, heard it, and then he walked right up to Rose’s body.

On the stand, Leach said he was standing on his front porch nearby, smoking, when the shooting happened. He said he “couldn’t believe his eyes.”

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:

He said as soon as Rose went to turn and run, the three shots rang out. He went on to testify that he saw Rosfeld “standing on the sidewalk. He was panicking.”

When the prosecutor asked, “Why do you say that?” Leach answered, “He was repeating the same thing over and over, ‘I don’t know why I shot him. I don’t know why I fired. I don’t know why I shot.'”

People audibly gasped in the courtroom after he told that to the jury.

He said more officers arrived, and started tending to Rosfeld. He said, “Rosfeld was leaning up against a wall and crying. He was about to pass out.”

Also, the jury got to see a new perspective of the shooting.

Cellphone video captured by a driver, a 21-year-old University of Pittsburgh student, who is a junior and football player. He said he heard three gunshots, and saw a guy in a white t-shirt running away.

The mayor was the last witness on the stand, just before noon.

The prosecution has not yet said how many witnesses they will call before the case is turned over to defense.



GAG ORDER REQUEST (Wednesday, March 20)

Michael Rosfeld’s attorney, Patrick Thomassey, has asked the judge to lift the gag order in the case.

Thomassey is not happy that Rose family attorney, Lee Merritt, spoke to the media late Tuesday. He believes that violated the gag order currently in place.

But the prosecution argued the gag order only pertains to key players in the trial.

The judge decided not to lift the gag order and said Thomassey can interpret it as he likes.

KDKA’s John Delano Reports:

WITNESS TESTIMONY (Wednesday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m.)

A witness who took the stand on Wednesday morning told the court he watched then-officer Rosfeld shoot Rose.

He testified that he then walked down the street to get a closer look. He said he saw Rosfeld “panicking.” He said Rosfeld kept repeating, “I don’t know why I shot him. I don’t know why I fired. I don’t know why I shot.”

#Breaking: Witness said he watched Rosfeld shoot Rose. He then walked down the street to get a closer look. He said he saw Rosfeld “panicking.” He said Rosfeld kept repeating “I don’t know why I shot him. I don’t know why I fired. I don’t know why I shot.” @KDKA #AntwonRoseII pic.twitter.com/ryhdXKkB3r — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 20, 2019

New video introduced in court this morning, from another witness, shows the moments leading up to the shooting. The witness said he saw the officer behind his door with his gun drawn and said, “They were running.”

#Breaking: New video from another witness shows the moments leading up to the shooting. The witness said he saw the officer behind his door with his gun drawn and said “they were running.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/e6GQ7KXTno — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 20, 2019

DAY 2 START DELAYED (Wednesday, March 20 at 9:20 a.m.)

The start of Day 2 is running 15 minutes late so far. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports the courthouse has reportedly upgraded the audio system and the size of the projector screen in the overflow courtroom viewing area.

#UPDATE: The start of day two is running 15 minutes late so far. They reportedly have upgraded the audio system and the size of the projector screen in the overflow courtroom viewing area. #MichaelRosfeld #AntwonRoseII @KDKA pic.twitter.com/OIFI7hnBKJ — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 20, 2019

ANTWON ROSE’S MOTHER (Wednesday, March 20 at 8 a.m.)

Michelle Kenney, Antwon Rose II’s mother, has arrived at the courthouse for the second day of former officer Michael Rosfeld’s trial. She has also released a letter this morning thanking the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office for their patience as the case proceeded, keeping her informed, and for “seeking justice for my son.”

WATCH: Kenney Arrives At Courthouse —

The letter reads in part, “Throughout this process, you have both been patient, you have worked to keep me informed and you have made it your responsibility to give me peace during times of agitation. I’d like to personally thank you both for that.

“I know every mother believes their child is “exceptional” and as advocates for victims it may sound repetitious to you. However, I am not asking you to just take my word for it. Please remember what those in the community who knew Antwon had to say about him.”

It goes on to say: “What makes me proudest in life is that I am, and will always be, Antwon’s mom.”

To read the full letter, click here.



TUESDAY’S TESTIMONY (Tuesday, March 19 at 6 p.m.)

The trial wrapped up on Day 1 just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. The first eyewitness took the stand and testified that Michael Rosfeld shot automatically when the two suspects ran from the car after being pulled over by police.

Next-door-neighbor Debra Jones said the shooting unfolded in front of her and that after stopping the car, Rosfeld shot without cause when the two boys ran.

“Automatically,” she said. “Three shots. Boom, boom, boom.”

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti Reports:

Allegheny County Assistant District Attorney Dan Fitzsimmons asked, “Did you see anything in their hands?”

Jones replied, “No, no, I did not.”

Jones said she went to talk with neighbors but returned to see Rose face-down on the ground with his hands cuffed behind him.

Later, Jones said she saw Rosefeld huddled with other officers. She said he was very upset and crying.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan Reports:

Jones said the two men ran from the car immediately, but defense attorney Patrick Thomassey said she initially told police the two seemed to motion with their hands.

Thomassey also questioned whether Jones had been drinking that day, noting that the police said she appeared intoxicated.

Jones said she drank after the incident.

Last to testify was the woman who took the video of the incident, Lashaun Livingston. She took the video from her balcony from 180 feet away.

KDKA’s Andy Sheehan Reports:

She said she heard Rosfeld yell in an angry tone that frightened her but she couldn’t hear exactly what he was saying.



B-PEP ISSUES STATEMENT ON CROWD SIZE (Tuesday, March 19 at 3 p.m.)

Tim Stevens, the CEO of B-PEP, says the courts should have anticipated the large crowd size and interest in the trial.

Stevens wrote a letter addressed to President Judge Kim Clark and Allegheny County DA Stephan Zappala complaining about the problem, saying many had waited in line for more than an hour, only to find out there was no room in the main courtroom.



ROSE FAMILY RELEASES STATEMENT (Tuesday, March 19 at 1:40 p.m.)

The family of Antwon Rose has released this statement through their attorney Fred G. Rabner:

“June 19th is a day the family of Antwon Rose II will sadly never forget — the day a hair-triggered, overly aggressive, Officer Rosfeld, gunned their Antwon down in the back as he posed no risk whatsoever to the continuously firing Rosfeld. Within an instant, their son, brother, grandson and friend – their brightest light, Antwon – was extinguished.

“Today, Antwon’s family is here seeking the justice they so deserve and to assure that the light of Antwon’s memory shines forever.

“They are praying that equity and fairness will prevail in form of a conviction of the man who shot an unarmed Antwon in the back killing him. They are praying for strength and perseverance for the zealous District Attorneys who are battling to convict Rosfeld; they are praying for determination and wisdom for Judge Bicket, who will be minding the scales of Justice, assuring that this important Trial is decided on its merits, and that any and all prejudice is left outside the courthouse doors; and most of all, they are praying for the courage of the Jurors – that they be pure of heart and clear of mind in listening to and watching the undeniable objective evidence of Rosfeld’s criminality in reaching their guilty verdict.

“Antwon Rose II’s family and friends are braced for a Trial centered around their most painful loss, the one caused when Michael Rosfeld’s service weapon left an irreparable hole in their collective souls. To them and the many watching this unfold, locally and all over the Country, a conviction of Rosfeld, would be a momentous first step towards restoring justice and give this hurting family some semblance of peace.

“The family members and supporters of Antwon Rose II know the pain of their own loss, but also have the the wisdom to understand that this battle is beyond their personal circumstance and truly about eradicating Police Brutality in American culture. They know this Trial has far reaching implications and it’s integrity is relied upon by the families of the thousands upon thousands harmed or killed before Antwon was taken from them.”



FIRST WITNESS ON STAND (Tuesday, March 19 at 11:25 a.m.)

The first witness to take the stand is a deputy medical examiner from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was called to explain where the bullets his Rose. There were audible gasps and some in the courtroom cried as the prosecution showed graphic pictures of Rose’s gunshot wounds to the face, back and arm.

Gasps and tears in the courtroom in Michael Rosfeld trial as prosecution shows graphic pictures of Antwon Rose ll shot in face, back and arm — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) March 19, 2019

TRIAL MOVING AHEAD (Tuesday, March 19 at 10:22 a.m.)

Rosfeld’s attorney told the court the shooting happened right outside of a senior living facility. He said Rose and the other young man he was with “could have gone into there and taken someone hostage” and “turned it into a SWAT situation.” He said Rosfeld was just “protecting the community.”

#UPDATE: Defense attorney said the shooting happened right outside of a Senior Living Facility. He said Rose II and other man “could have gone into there and taken someone hostage” and “turned it into a SWAT situation.” He said Rosfeld was just “protecting the community.” @KDKA — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 19, 2019

OPENING STATEMENTS CONCLUDE (Tuesday, March 19 at 10:22 a.m.)

Opening statements ended at 10:22 a.m. They lasted for about 45 minutes before the lawyers wrapped up to move on to testimony.

During their turn in front of the court, the defense said police officers like Rosfeld keep the public safe. Defense attorney Patrick Thomassey said Rosfeld didn’t wake up that morning wanting to kill anyone. Instead, he left his wife and went off to work.

Rosfeld’s defense attorney also called the place [Braddock] where the drive-by shooting happened prior to Rose’s death a “valley full of crime.” And said, “This is the type of place Rosfeld has to patrol all the time.”

The prosecutor’s opening statement centered around this statement: “Just remember all that really matters is what Michael Rosefeld knew when he pulled the trigger,” alluding to the fact he didn’t know any specifics about the weapons in the car, what really happened in the drive-by and he didn’t really know who the men were inside the car.

“What was on the line for Michael Rosfeld when he pulled the trigger?” the prosecutor asked.

#NEW: The defense attorney said police officers like Michael Rosfeld save us. Defense attorney called the place where the drive-by shooting happened (Braddock) a “valley full of crime.” And said “this is the type of place Rosfeld has to patrol all the time.” @KDKA — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 19, 2019

#NEW: Opening statements just ended at 10:22. The prosecution focused on what former officer Michael Rosfeld knew when he pulled the trigger. “What was on the line for Michael Rosfeld when he pulled the trigger?” @KDKA — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 19, 2019

People were visibly upset and sighing in the courtroom after prosecutor Dan Fitzsimmons gave his opening statement. They didn’t think he had enough passion.

The defense told the court, “They can’t find an expert to say what he did was wrong – because he’s not.” While the prosecution emphasized that Rose was running from the scene when he was shot and died within minutes.

Defense attorney quotes

-“All he did was what a trained officer is supposed to do.”

-“You as a police officer have to make a split second decision.”

-“They can’t find an expert to say what he did was wrong- because he’s not.” @KDKA #michaelrosfeld #AntwonRose — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 19, 2019

The #prosecution emphasized that #AntwonRoseII was running away from the scene. He said he died within minutes. He asked the jury to keep an open mind. #MichaelRosfeld @KDKA — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 19, 2019

The first witness then took the stand. A deputy medical examiner from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office explained where the bullets hit Rose.



OPENING STATEMENTS (Tuesday, March 19 at 9:20 a.m.)

The trial of ex-officer Rosfeld is now underway. Opening statements began just after 9 a.m.



HEAVY SECURITY (Tuesday, March 19 at 9 a.m.)

Since early Tuesday morning, there’s been a large police presence around the Allegheny County Courthouse. Police officers have been seen in patrol cars, on foot and on bikes.

City officials also brought in salt trucks to block traffic in the perimeter around the courthouse.

Police want to make sure no protests take place, like what the area saw several times last summer.

Rose’s mother has called for no protests during the trial.



ANTWON ROSE’S FAMILY ARRIVES AT COURTHOUSE (Tuesday, March 19 at 8:30 a.m.)

Rose’s family, including his mother Michelle Kenney. arrives at the Allegheny County Courthouse ahead of opening statements.

Prosecutor Dan Fitzsimmons and defense attorney Patrick Thomassey entered the building shortly before 8 a.m.



SHOW OF SUPPORT (Tuesday, March 19 at 8 a.m.)

Members of the Pittsburgh Chapter of Bend the Arc, a Jewish organization, placed handmade purple roses on trees along the sidewalks of the Allegheny County Courthouse. They were one of the many organizations showing support for Antwon Rose’s family.

TRIAL SET TO BEGIN (Tuesday, March 19 at 7 a.m.)

(KDKA/AP) — A white Pennsylvania police officer who shot and killed an unarmed black teenager last year is headed to trial in a case that could put him behind bars for life.

Lawyers for 30-year-old former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld are expected to argue that the June shooting of Antwon Rose II was justified.

The trial starts this morning and is expected to last about a week.

Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide for shooting 17-year-old Rose in the face, elbow and back.

The jury, picked in Dauphin County last week, will hear opening statements this morning.

RELATED STORIES:

The fact that Rosfeld shot Rose is not in dispute; a jury must decide if it was justified. Trial lawyer Bill Difenderfer says the prosecution can make a very strong case on the basis of video alone. Cell phone video shows Rosfeld shooting Rose three times in the back.

“You’re going to have jurors just with common sense going, you know, why did you have to — you don’t see any weapons, you didn’t see anything. The kid was running away. You weren’t in any danger, officer. You know what I mean?” Difenderfer said.

Authorities have said Rose had an empty ammunition clip in his pants when he was killed but not a weapon.

Police say Rosfeld made conflicting statements, including that he saw something in Rose’s hand that Rosfeld thought was a gun.

Defense attorney Patrick Thomassey will argue that although Rose did not have a gun on him when he was shot, Rosfeld had reason to believe he was armed and dangerous. The defense will be hammering video taken moments before the fatal traffic stop of a drive-by shooting in which Rose was a passenger. Rose did not do the shooting, but Thomassey will argue he was a willing participant in an attempted murder.

“That’s a specific intent to kill,” Difenderfer said, “so if Mr. Thomassey can show that, it’s compelling, very compelling.”

Monday, Judge Alexander Bicket indicated he will allow all evidence related to the drive-by shooting but not evidence five hours before when Thomassey maintains that Rose was involved in an armed robbery.

The judge says he’ll decide later under which statutes he will instruct the jury. Thomassey wants to restrict their consideration to first-degree murder, which would require pre-meditation, though it’s more likely the jury will decide on third-degree charges, which would mean the officer acted with recklessness and malice.

The jury is being sequestered in a downtown hotel. Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and the judge has told them they’ll be working long days for a week or more.

